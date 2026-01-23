Recommended Practice for Electric Motor Repair Re-Approved as ANSI Standard

The Electrical Apparatus Service Association (EASA) has published ANSI/EASA AR100-2025, the updated edition of the only American National Standard governing the repair of motors and generators. The standard outlines best practices for repairing, rewinding, and testing AC and DC rotating electrical equipment to maintain or improve energy efficiency and reliability. Reaffirmed as required every five years, the 2025 revision introduces new requirements, tighter performance tolerances, expanded testing procedures, and additional guidance in areas such as runout tolerances by pole count, wet winding methods for stationary coils, magnetic wedges, phase balance testing parameters, and motor test running when rated frequency is unavailable. EASA has adopted the updated standard within its Motor Repair Accreditation Program and encourages end users to ensure service centers comply with AR100-2025.

The Recommended Practice may be downloaded at no cost from EASA’s website at easa.com/erc. Printed copies of the updated edition are also available for purchase.