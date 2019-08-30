Skip navigation
Hurricane Irma Miami Copyright Joe Raedle, Getty Images
Maintenance, Repair & Operations

NFPA Checklist Helps Electricians Make Critical Decisions After Natural Disasters

This checklist will help electricians decide whether damaged electrical systems should be repaired or replaced.

The past few months have delivered many powerful and damaging natural disasters across the U.S. From earthquakes and wildfires in the west, tornadoes in the Midwest, and hurricanes across northern and southern states, no one part of the country has been immune to the mighty force of nature.

As a result of these events, building owners and managers of industrial and commercial facilities face the daunting process of disaster recovery. More specifically, when electrical systems are damaged in a natural or man-made disaster, electricians need to make critical decisions about whether the electrical equipment that was damaged can be salvaged or not.

As a complement to National Preparedness Month in September, a new National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) checklist has been developed for electricians that helps highlight and simplify key aspects of this decision-making process. The checklist is based on recommendations in Chapter 32 of NFPA 70B, Recommended Practice for Electrical Equipment Maintenance (2019 edition). Following these straightforward suggestions can help make the difference between an impossible task and an informed decision.

The checklist includes:

•            A list of disaster scenarios, which can inflict damage of varying degrees to facilities

•            Steps for assessing equipment

•            A priority assessment table

•            Steps to help identify factors for replacement or repair

Download the free “Natural Disaster Electrical Equipment Checklist” today to help prepare before a disaster strikes.

Additional information about NFPA 70B can be found in the National Electrical Code (NEC) section of NFPA’s website.

