    1. Maintenance, Repair & Operations

    EC&M On Air Highlights How to Avoid Bus Duct Failures with Ron Widup

    June 10, 2024
    ICYMI, Episode 47 features an audio-only version of a popular EC&M Asks video featuring SME Ron Widup.

    Welcome to Episode 47 of “EC&M On Air,” a podcast series from EC&M magazine. Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief of EC&M, highlights some of the most popular technical content we’ve been running recently, but this time brought to you in audio-only form. If you missed it, this content was originally brought to you in our EC&M Asks Q&A video series and features Ron Widup, who addresses some of our readers’ most pressing questions about electrical busway in commercial applications. Ron starts with a discussion on the basic construct of a bus duct and then moves on to how to avoid a bus duct failure as well as where installers can look for guidance. He also enlists the expertise of insurance expert and engineer John Weber to speak on common failure scenarios and recommendations for prevention. 

    Ron Widup is the vice chairman, board of directors, and senior advisor of technical services for Shermco Industries and has been with Shermco since 1983.

    About the Author

    Ellen Parson | Editor-in-Chief - EC&M

    Ellen Parson is the Editor-in-Chief for EC&M. She has a journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She's been a business-to-business writer and editor for more than 25 years, most of which have been covering the construction and electrical industries. Contact her at [email protected].

