EC&M On Air Highlights How to Avoid Bus Duct Failures with Ron Widup

Welcome to Episode 47 of “EC&M On Air,” a podcast series from EC&M magazine. Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief of EC&M, highlights some of the most popular technical content we’ve been running recently, but this time brought to you in audio-only form. If you missed it, this content was originally brought to you in our EC&M Asks Q&A video series and features Ron Widup, who addresses some of our readers’ most pressing questions about electrical busway in commercial applications. Ron starts with a discussion on the basic construct of a bus duct and then moves on to how to avoid a bus duct failure as well as where installers can look for guidance. He also enlists the expertise of insurance expert and engineer John Weber to speak on common failure scenarios and recommendations for prevention.

Ron Widup is the vice chairman, board of directors, and senior advisor of technical services for Shermco Industries and has been with Shermco since 1983.