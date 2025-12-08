EC&M On Air Highlights Why Faster Doesn't Equal More Efficient for Electrical Maintenance/Repairs

Learn some MRO-related best practices from electrical expert Mark Lamendola in the latest episode of EC&M On Air.
Dec. 8, 2025
ID 11914562 © OnAir2 | Dreamstime.com
On Air Studio Sign. Studio On Air sign illuminated with glowing copy space to the right.

In Episode 90 of EC&M On Air, Ellen Parson features an ICYMI-style show. This is an audio-only version of a popular past online-only article published in August 2025 by one of our longtime experts and contributors, Mark Lamendola. It covers electrical maintenance and repair best practices and why faster does NOT always equal more efficient when it comes to these jobs. 

Listen to the article read here or check out the original article online

About the Author

Ellen Parson
Email

Ellen Parson

Editor-in-Chief - EC&M

Ellen Parson is the Editor-in-Chief for EC&M. She has a journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She's been a business-to-business writer and editor for more than 25 years, most of which have been covering the construction and electrical industries. Contact her at [email protected].

