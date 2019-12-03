Skip navigation
Menu
repair icon anyaberkut iStock Getty Images Plus 1154652584.jpg anyaberkut/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Maintenance, Repair & Operations

Trimming Repair Times

Tips for saving time when making an equipment repair

One way to extend repair time is to hover over the repair technician and keep talking about the urgency of getting the equipment running again. If you wish to reduce repair times, ensure this behavior does not occur. If you're the supervisor, run interference for the person trying to do that repair. If you're the person trying to perform that repair, set your tools down and explain the interference is going to make the job take longer or cause you to make a serious mistake.

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
video camera
Watch and Learn
Oct 15, 2019
wrench and gears illustration
Think Bigger
Oct 01, 2019
engineer checking work order on tablet
Are Your Repairs Properly Documented?
Sep 17, 2019
video camera filming workers
How Efficient Are Your Repairs?
Dec 18, 2018