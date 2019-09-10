USS Harry S. Truman Suffers Electrical Malfunction That May Affect Deployment

Aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) is experiencing a malfunction of the ship’s electrical distribution system ahead of an expected deployment this fall, reports USNI News.

The carrier is scheduled for a second deployment, after operating in U.S. 6th Fleet and U.S. 2nd Fleet from April to December last year. In early July, the Truman Carrier Strike Group began its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) to re-certify as being ready to deploy. The pre-deployment training was, and the deployment was expected to be, overseen by 2nd Fleet for the first time since it was re-established and reached initial operational capability this spring.

“USS Harry S. Truman has experienced an electrical malfunction within the ship’s electrical distribution system requiring analysis and repair. The ship is working closely with technicians from Norfolk Naval Shipyard to determine the cause and scope of the issue. The safety of the ship’s crew and reactor plants are not affected,” U.S. Fleet Forces Command spokesman Capt. Scott Miller told USNI News.

USNI News understands a similar announcement went out to lawmakers.

A source told USNI News that it is too early to understand what this electrical malfunction means for the upcoming deployment plans.

Miller says, “It is Navy policy to not disclose future operations.”

It is currently unclear how severe the electrical issues on Truman are. If the ship can be fixed soon enough, the carrier could potentially still deploy during this deployment cycle, before the carrier and its escorts are scheduled to go into maintenance periods. If Truman cannot be fixed to support a deployment this cycle, the East Coast would just have the upcoming Eisenhower deployment.

