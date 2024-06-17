Exciting Times for NFPA 70B

One of the industry’s leading subject matter experts in the field of electrical testing is Ron Widup, vice chairman, board of directors and senior advisor of technical services for Shermco Industries. He’s also on the InterNational Electrical Testing Association (NETA) board of directors as well as the conference chair of PowerTest. In this exclusive video interview, Editor-in-Chief Ellen Parson sits down with Widup one-on-one at the PowerTest 24 Conference in Dallas in late February to review the key takeaways from his 3-hour symposium on NFPA 70B, Standard for Electrical Equipment and Maintenance.

After starting off with a little bit of history on NFPA 70B, Ron explains where we are now (50 years later), highlighting how this “recommended practice” has evolved into an enforceable consensus “standard” as of January of this year. He also connects the dots, explaining how each of the “70s” standards (NFPA 70, 70E, and 70E) — the three legs of the stool as he calls them — are interrelated. Then he moves into specific changes to the most recent edition of 70B and how those relate to electrical designers, installers, and maintenance personnel in their respective roles.

You don’t want to miss Ron’s words of wisdom on NFPA 70B in a nutshell. Many thanks to Ron for taking time out of his busy schedule at PowerTest 24 to share his expertise with the EC&M audience, emerging trends in electrical testing, and an update on how this new standard will affect the electrical industry.