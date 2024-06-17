  • Newsletter Subscriptions
  • Magazine Subscription
    1. Maintenance, Repair & Operations

    Exciting Times for NFPA 70B

    June 17, 2024
    Ron Widup sits down with Editor-in-Chief Ellen Parson in an exclusive interview at the PowerTest 24 conference in Dallas to discuss key takeaways from his 3-hr symposium on NFPA 70B, Standard for Electrical Equipment and Maintenance, and the significance of what shifting from a recommended practice to a consensus standard really means.

    One of the industry’s leading subject matter experts in the field of electrical testing is Ron Widup, vice chairman, board of directors and senior advisor of technical services for Shermco Industries. He’s also on the InterNational Electrical Testing Association (NETA) board of directors as well as the conference chair of PowerTest. In this exclusive video interview, Editor-in-Chief Ellen Parson sits down with Widup one-on-one at the PowerTest 24 Conference in Dallas in late February to review the key takeaways from his 3-hour symposium on NFPA 70B, Standard for Electrical Equipment and Maintenance.

    After starting off with a little bit of history on NFPA 70B, Ron explains where we are now (50 years later), highlighting how this “recommended practice” has evolved into an enforceable consensus “standard” as of January of this year. He also connects the dots, explaining how each of the “70s” standards (NFPA 70, 70E, and 70E) — the three legs of the stool as he calls them — are interrelated. Then he moves into specific changes to the most recent edition of 70B and how those relate to electrical designers, installers, and maintenance personnel in their respective roles.

    You don’t want to miss Ron’s words of wisdom on NFPA 70B in a nutshell. Many thanks to Ron for taking time out of his busy schedule at PowerTest 24 to share his expertise with the EC&M audience, emerging trends in electrical testing, and an update on how this new standard will affect the electrical industry.

    About the Author

    Ellen Parson | Editor-in-Chief - EC&M

    Ellen Parson is the Editor-in-Chief for EC&M. She has a journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She's been a business-to-business writer and editor for more than 25 years, most of which have been covering the construction and electrical industries. Contact her at [email protected].

    Email

    Voice your opinion!

    To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations