EC&M Asks —Are Annexes a Requirement of NFPA Standards?

In Episode 41 of “EC&M Asks,” a video series featuring subject matter experts (SMEs) answering reader-submitted questions regarding popular electrical topics, Ron Widup, vice chairman, board of directors, and senior advisor of technical services for Shermco Industries, covers if annexes are a requirement of all NFPA standards and, if not, why they are included in NFPA 70E. He goes on to explain how the NETA testing standards are connected with NFPA 70E, what that means when it comes to electrical safety, and why NFPA 70E compliance is so important for electrical professionals.

