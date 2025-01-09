  • Newsletter Subscriptions
  • Magazine Subscription
    1. Maintenance, Repair & Operations

    EC&M Asks —Are Annexes a Requirement of NFPA Standards?

    Jan. 9, 2025
    SME Ron Widup explains the purpose of annexes, how NETA testing standards are connected to NFPA 70E, and what this means for electrical safety.

    In Episode 41 of “EC&M Asks,” a video series featuring subject matter experts (SMEs) answering reader-submitted questions regarding popular electrical topics, Ron Widup, vice chairman, board of directors, and senior advisor of technical services for Shermco Industries, covers if annexes are a requirement of all NFPA standards and, if not, why they are included in NFPA 70E. He goes on to explain how the NETA testing standards are connected with NFPA 70E, what that means when it comes to electrical safety, and why NFPA 70E compliance is so important for electrical professionals.

    EC&M Asks” is a video series that enlists the technical expertise of our brand’s subject matter experts to answer our readers’ most pressing electrical questions. Posted twice per month, these quick videos offer Q&As on topics related to various installations, applications, and troubleshooting scenarios. When our readers ask, EC&M answers.

    About the Author

    Ron Widup | Sr. Advisor, Technical Services

    Ron Widup is the vice chairman, board of directors, and senior advisor of technical services for Shermco Industries and has been with Shermco since 1983. He is a member of the NETA Board of Directors and Standards Review Council; Principal member of the Technical Committee for NFPA Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace (NFPA 70E); Principal member of the National Electrical Code (NFPA 70) Code Panel 11; Principal member and Chairman of the Technical Committee for Standard for Competency of Third-Party Evaluation Bodies (NFPA 790); Principal member and Chairman of the Technical Committee on Recommended Practice and Procedures for Unlabeled Electrical Equipment Evaluation (NFPA 791); and Principal member of the Technical Committee Standard for Electrical Equipment Maintenance (NFPA 70B). He is a member of the Texas State Technical College System (TSTC) Board of Regents, a NETA Certified Level 4 Senior Test Technician, a State of Texas Journeyman Electrician, a member of the IEEE Standards Association, an Inspector Member of the International Association of Electrical Inspectors, and an NFPA Certified Electrical Safety Compliance Professional (CESCP).

    Voice your opinion!

    To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations