Videos vs. Written Procedures

Each method has its strengths and weaknesses.

Today, there seems to be a generational divide over the issue of whether to use written procedures (older workers) or videos (younger workers). Each method has its strengths and weaknesses. For example, you can visually scan a procedure to quickly get to a key point, but you can’t do that with a video. With a video, however, you can show each step of a PM task being performed rather than try to paint a picture with words.

