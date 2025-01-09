  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    The Top Everyday Electrician Videos of December 2024

    Jan. 9, 2025
    Three of the popular social media clips from Trevor Ottmann last month
    The editors of EC&M are back to present the three most popular The Everyday Electrician™ videos from last month! In case you missed them, these social media videos were Trevor Ottmann's most popular in December 2024.

    Scroll below to watch the embedded Instagram reel or click the links to view it on TikTok or YouTube.

    To get all of Trevor's past and future posts, follow us on your preferred social platforms:

    Now check out Trevor's December 2024 highlights!

    The most popular episode of last month was this instructional video explaining how grain level measuring equipment works. Most of Trevor’s work involves working on the electrical components of agricultural machines and buildings, so he is an expert when it comes to how these machines work. Grain level measuring equipment uses cable to tell how much space is left in a grain bin container.

    View this video on YouTube or TikTok

    How does a hydraulic leak trigger the low limit sensor? Trevor explains that this piece of equipment's hydraulic fluid level was low, causing the limit sensor to trip in and out. It was tied in with the motor starter for the hydraulic pump.

    This video can also be viewed on TikTok and YouTube

    In this video, Trevor explains some of the steps required for working on a sensor located in a drag conveyor. Most importantly, make sure you have your lockout/tagout stuff done since these are almost always located in very inconvenient locations. But at least the view at the top of this job site was lovely!

    Check out this video on TikTok or YouTube

    About the Author

    Trevor Ottmann

    Trevor Ottmann is an electrical contractor based in southeast Nebraska. After graduating from Rock Port High School, Rock Port, Mo., in 2006, he attended Southeast Community College in Milford, Neb., to learn the electrical trade. After graduating from Milford in 2008, he joined Progressive Electric in Lincoln, Neb., where he worked from 2009 to 2018. While full time at Progressive, he started doing contract work in 2016, launching 3/0 Electric as a side business. From 2018 to 2022, he joined Capitol City Electric in Lincoln, Neb., where he joined the Local 265 Union. In November 2022, he took the plunge as a small business owner and started working full time for 3/0 Electric with his wife, Jamie, At 3/0 Electric, he mostly focuses on commercial and industrial jobs as well as agricultural electrical work. He has held an electrical contractor's license in Nebraska since 2012. He is also a firefighter for the Bennet Rural Fire District since 2021 and is a nationally registered emergency medical technician (NREMT) since June 2023. Trevor lives with his wife and daughter in Bennet, Neb.   

