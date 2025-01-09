The Top Everyday Electrician Videos of December 2024
The editors of EC&M are back to present the three most popular The Everyday Electrician™ videos from last month! In case you missed them, these social media videos were Trevor Ottmann's most popular in December 2024.
Scroll below to watch the embedded Instagram reel or click the links to view it on TikTok or YouTube.
To get all of Trevor's past and future posts, follow us on your preferred social platforms:
Now check out Trevor's December 2024 highlights!
The most popular episode of last month was this instructional video explaining how grain level measuring equipment works. Most of Trevor’s work involves working on the electrical components of agricultural machines and buildings, so he is an expert when it comes to how these machines work. Grain level measuring equipment uses cable to tell how much space is left in a grain bin container.
In this video, Trevor explains some of the steps required for working on a sensor located in a drag conveyor. Most importantly, make sure you have your lockout/tagout stuff done since these are almost always located in very inconvenient locations. But at least the view at the top of this job site was lovely!