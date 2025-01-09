The Best of 2024: The Most Popular Everyday Electrician Videos

Happy New Year! This January marks one full year of The Everyday Electrician™ with Trevor Ottmann, president and owner of 3/0 Electric in Bennet, Neb. He shared vidoes on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube detailing his day-to-day life as an electrical contractor. We were so amazed with how well received Trevor's videos were across all of our social media platforms, so we wanted to highlight the most-viewed videos Trevor shared in 2024.

To get all of Trevor's past and future posts, follow us on your preferred social platforms: