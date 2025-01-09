The Best of 2024: The Most Popular Everyday Electrician Videos
Happy New Year! This January marks one full year of The Everyday Electrician™ with Trevor Ottmann, president and owner of 3/0 Electric in Bennet, Neb. He shared vidoes on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube detailing his day-to-day life as an electrical contractor. We were so amazed with how well received Trevor's videos were across all of our social media platforms, so we wanted to highlight the most-viewed videos Trevor shared in 2024.
The No. 1 most popular Everyday Electrician TikTok of 2024 was this one, showing mobile receiving conveyer feature at the top of a wooden dry fertilizer facility. Trevor explains how this conveyor allos the product destination to be remote controlled, something he worked on.
Watch the embedded Instagram Reel, which got 1.7K views. You can also watch it on TikTok, where it got a whopping 28.8K views, or as a YouTube Short, where it got 8.4K views.
The second most popular Everyday Electrician video of 2024 shows how Trevor uses compressed air to push a foam pison through a 50-foot run of 4-in. PVC — which honestly looks like a pretty fun task.
You can watch the embedded Instagram Reel, where it got 1.6K views. On TikTok (where it got 13.8K views) shared other names they call the foam piston, including "rat," or how this task is also referred to as "pigging the line." It was also popular on YouTube, where it received 5.7K views.
Trevor's third most popular post of 2024 was his explanation of how to install time clocks. In this video, he explains how finicky time clocks are. The cogs are hard to fine tune, they fall off/slip, and more. Personally, Trevor likes switching everything to a photo eye. The downside of this, however, is the amperage rating. Most max at 7A or 8A, so you may need to add a contractor to carry a larger load.
It got more than 15K views on YouTube and 11K views on TikTok.