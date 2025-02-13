The Top Everyday Electrician Videos of January 2025
The editors of EC&M are back to present the three most popular The Everyday Electrician™ videos from last month! In case you missed them, these social media videos were Trevor Ottmann's most popular in January 2025.
This was the most popular video of January, garnering nearly 10K views across all of our social media channels!
After an electrical installation, you always have to wait for the moment of truth, says Trevor. Was your installation successful or not? In this case, power was brought on site and the VFD was hooked up, which thankfully meant water coming out of the pipe successfully.
Another popular video was this one, showing off a strange job-site visitor. This squirrel stopped by to see Trevor at work and wouldn't leave him alone. Sometimes moments like this help make jobs more entertaining. Have you ever had a silly creature hassle you at work?
Why won't this motor start? Trevor walks us through this issue he encountered and how he went about fixing it. He shares a tip for what to do when a motor won’t start despite all the fuses on the control side testing fine.
