    The Top Everyday Electrician Videos of January 2025

    Feb. 13, 2025
    See which of Trevor Ottmann's videos were the most popular last month!
    The editors of EC&M are back to present the three most popular The Everyday Electrician™ videos from last month! In case you missed them, these social media videos were Trevor Ottmann's most popular in January 2025. 

    Scroll below to watch the embedded Instagram reel or click the links to view it on TikTok or YouTube.

    To get all of Trevor's past and future posts, follow us on your preferred social platforms:

    Now let's get to Trevor's January 2025 top videos!

    This was the most popular video of January, garnering nearly 10K views across all of our social media channels!

    After an electrical installation, you always have to wait for the moment of truth, says Trevor. Was your installation successful or not? In this case, power was brought on site and the VFD was hooked up, which thankfully meant water coming out of the pipe successfully.

    You can also check out this video on YouTube and TikTok

    Another popular video was this one, showing off a strange job-site visitor. This squirrel stopped by to see Trevor at work and wouldn't leave him alone. Sometimes moments like this help make jobs more entertaining. Have you ever had a silly creature hassle you at work?

    This video was also posted on YouTube and TikTok

    Why won't this motor start? Trevor walks us through this issue he encountered and how he went about fixing it. He shares a tip for what to do when a motor won’t start despite all the fuses on the control side testing fine. 

    This video was also popular on TikTok

    About the Author

    Trevor Ottmann

    Trevor Ottmann is an electrical contractor based in southeast Nebraska. After graduating from Rock Port High School, Rock Port, Mo., in 2006, he attended Southeast Community College in Milford, Neb., to learn the electrical trade. After graduating from Milford in 2008, he joined Progressive Electric in Lincoln, Neb., where he worked from 2009 to 2018. While full time at Progressive, he started doing contract work in 2016, launching 3/0 Electric as a side business. From 2018 to 2022, he joined Capitol City Electric in Lincoln, Neb., where he joined the Local 265 Union. In November 2022, he took the plunge as a small business owner and started working full time for 3/0 Electric with his wife, Jamie, At 3/0 Electric, he mostly focuses on commercial and industrial jobs as well as agricultural electrical work. He has held an electrical contractor's license in Nebraska since 2012. He is also a firefighter for the Bennet Rural Fire District since 2021 and is a nationally registered emergency medical technician (NREMT) since June 2023. Trevor lives with his wife and daughter in Bennet, Neb.   

