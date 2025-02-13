Turning on the Lights: The Top Lighting-Related Everyday Electrician Videos
Do you deal with lighting and control in your role as an electrical contractor? If so, you may want to check out these lighting-related videos from Trevor Ottmann, president of 3/0 Electric and our very own The Everyday Electrician™! He shares some tips and tricks for working with lighting on job sites and some funny incidents from the field.
To get all of Trevor's past and future posts, follow us on your preferred social platforms:
Scroll below to see some of his best lighting content!
A lighting retrofit with cost savings
In this video, Trevor demonstrates how he calculated the cost savings of this LED retrofit in an office building! He replaced these OLD T8s with 120V direct wire LEDs. The old ones measured 0.6A while the retrofitted luminaires measured 0.3A, resulting in about $50 cost savings per month.
Remove a shed but keep the lighting?
Imagine getting this strange service call! Trevor shares a funny “cart before the horse” sort of story about a customer that removed a shed… but kept the lighting. Coincidentally, the lighting was useful throughout the entirety of the project.