    Turning on the Lights: The Top Lighting-Related Everyday Electrician Videos

    Feb. 13, 2025
    See three of Trevor's favorite Reels featuring lighting & control projects.
    Do you deal with lighting and control in your role as an electrical contractor? If so, you may want to check out these lighting-related videos from Trevor Ottmann, president of 3/0 Electric and our very own The Everyday Electrician™! He shares some tips and tricks for working with lighting on job sites and some funny incidents from the field. 

    To get all of Trevor's past and future posts, follow us on your preferred social platforms:

    Scroll below to see some of his best lighting content!

    A lighting retrofit with cost savings

    In this video, Trevor demonstrates how he calculated the cost savings of this LED retrofit in an office building! He replaced these OLD T8s with 120V direct wire LEDs. The old ones measured 0.6A while the retrofitted luminaires measured 0.3A, resulting in about $50 cost savings per month.

    This video is also available on YouTube and TikTok

    Remove a shed but keep the lighting?

    Imagine getting this strange service call! Trevor shares a funny “cart before the horse” sort of story about a customer that removed a shed… but kept the lighting. Coincidentally, the lighting was useful throughout the entirety of the project.

    Check out this video on TikTok and YouTube

    A lot of LEDs

    Trevor shows off an overwhelming number of LEDs inside a lighting fixture he was working on! He also really enjoys working on projects in locations like this — the cornfield reminds him of the movie Field of Dreams!

    This video can also be watched on TikTok and YouTube

    About the Author

    Trevor Ottmann

    Trevor Ottmann is an electrical contractor based in southeast Nebraska. After graduating from Rock Port High School, Rock Port, Mo., in 2006, he attended Southeast Community College in Milford, Neb., to learn the electrical trade. After graduating from Milford in 2008, he joined Progressive Electric in Lincoln, Neb., where he worked from 2009 to 2018. While full time at Progressive, he started doing contract work in 2016, launching 3/0 Electric as a side business. From 2018 to 2022, he joined Capitol City Electric in Lincoln, Neb., where he joined the Local 265 Union. In November 2022, he took the plunge as a small business owner and started working full time for 3/0 Electric with his wife, Jamie, At 3/0 Electric, he mostly focuses on commercial and industrial jobs as well as agricultural electrical work. He has held an electrical contractor's license in Nebraska since 2012. He is also a firefighter for the Bennet Rural Fire District since 2021 and is a nationally registered emergency medical technician (NREMT) since June 2023. Trevor lives with his wife and daughter in Bennet, Neb.   

