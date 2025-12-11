The Top Everyday Electrician Videos of November 2025

These three videos were the most-viewed from last month, showcasing electrical wire replacements, solving mechanical/electrical issues, and more reasons to prep your work ahead of time.
Dec. 11, 2025
2 min read
We are back with the three most popular The Everyday Electrician™ videos from November by Trevor Ottmann, president of 3/0 Electric! Scroll below to see which ones were favorites of our Instagram followers — we've also included links to TikTok and YouTube.

One of the most popular videos from last month was this one, where Trevor shows what happens when a feed truck parked inside for winter caught on fire, thus melting several control wires and power wires located on the roof. For this major electrical repair, he had to rip out the old, destroyed ones and pull in new wire. 

How do you know whether the issue is mechanical or electrical? Well, sometimes it can be a bit of both! See how Trevor goes about solving this common issue that happens to fall in both the mechanical and electrical categories. 

Winter means cold weather-specific issues, so make sure you're prepared! When it starts to get really cold outside, make sure to do as much prep outside of the cold as possible, advises Trevor. It’ll be much easier. In this case, he’s working on installing anhydrous tank heaters.

About the Author

Trevor Ottmann

Trevor Ottmann

Trevor Ottmann is an electrical contractor based in southeast Nebraska. After graduating from Rock Port High School, Rock Port, Mo., in 2006, he attended Southeast Community College in Milford, Neb., to learn the electrical trade. After graduating from Milford in 2008, he joined Progressive Electric in Lincoln, Neb., where he worked from 2009 to 2018. While full time at Progressive, he started doing contract work in 2016, launching 3/0 Electric as a side business. From 2018 to 2022, he joined Capitol City Electric in Lincoln, Neb., where he joined the Local 265 Union. In November 2022, he took the plunge as a small business owner and started working full time for 3/0 Electric with his wife, Jamie, At 3/0 Electric, he mostly focuses on commercial and industrial jobs as well as agricultural electrical work. He has held an electrical contractor's license in Nebraska since 2012. He is also a firefighter for the Bennet Rural Fire District since 2021 and is a nationally registered emergency medical technician (NREMT) since June 2023. Trevor lives with his wife and daughter in Bennet, Neb.   

