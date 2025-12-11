The Top Everyday Electrician Videos of November 2025

We are back with the three most popular The Everyday Electrician™ videos from November by Trevor Ottmann, president of 3/0 Electric! Scroll below to see which ones were favorites of our Instagram followers — we've also included links to TikTok and YouTube.
Now check out the November 2025 highlights below!
One of the most popular videos from last month was this one, where Trevor shows what happens when a feed truck parked inside for winter caught on fire, thus melting several control wires and power wires located on the roof. For this major electrical repair, he had to rip out the old, destroyed ones and pull in new wire.
How do you know whether the issue is mechanical or electrical? Well, sometimes it can be a bit of both! See how Trevor goes about solving this common issue that happens to fall in both the mechanical and electrical categories.
Winter means cold weather-specific issues, so make sure you're prepared! When it starts to get really cold outside, make sure to do as much prep outside of the cold as possible, advises Trevor. It’ll be much easier. In this case, he’s working on installing anhydrous tank heaters.