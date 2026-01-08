The Most Popular Everyday Electrician Videos of 2025

See some of the top-viewed videos from Trevor Ottmann on job-site tips, tricks, and experiences that we published on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube last year — including our first viral reel!
A screenshot of EC&M's TikTok profile with thumbnails of recent Everyday Electrician videos

Now that everyone is back from the holidays, it's time to highlight some of the most popular content from last year! This time, we're showcasing the most-viewed The Everyday Electrician™ videos of 2025, featuring Trevor Ottmann, president and owner of 3/0 Electric in Bennett, Neb. 

Going viral: 480V single-phase with two motors

The No. 1 watched video from last year was this viral hit. In it, Trevor explains this rotophase installation. It’s a 480V single-phase with two motors that need to be started in order. It then generates a third phase to feed the pump motors of a well. It’s an interesting yet intimidating installation, one that is quite common where Trevor works. It had more than 226K views on Instagram alone!

You can also watch it on YouTube (where it racked up another 12K views) and TikTok (with another 18.6K views).

It's time to replace these destroyed control/power wires

This video shows off some seriously damaged control and power wires. The cause was a feed truck parked inside for winter that caught on fire. To successfully fix the issue, Trevor had to rip out the old, destroyed wires and install new ones. 

Check this one out on YouTube and TikTok too. 

How to perform a 250-ft wire pull

One of the most-watched Everyday Electrician videos across all three platforms was this one, where Trevor explains how he goes about performing a 250-ft wire pull of 16-gauge wire (it got more than 15K views across TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram!). Would you have performed this wire pull differently?

View on TikTok and YouTube

Installing a lighting run in corrosive environments

This was one of the top-watched videos on EC&M's YouTube channel, racking up more than 18.5K views. In it, Trevor shows how he installed a lighting run in a highly corrosive dry fertilizer facility by using PVC fittings and supports. He also gets abandoned for a bit on a lift, but fortunately someone comes to help him down!

Watch it out on YouTube, where it took off, or TikTok

How truck scales work

Another highly viewed video of 2025 was this one on how truck scales work. Trevor takes viewers on a behind-the-scenes on a job site where this truck scale needed to be fixed. It got nearly 26.5 views across TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram!

You can also check it out on YouTube and TikTok

About the Author

Trevor Ottmann

Trevor Ottmann

Trevor Ottmann is an electrical contractor based in southeast Nebraska. After graduating from Rock Port High School, Rock Port, Mo., in 2006, he attended Southeast Community College in Milford, Neb., to learn the electrical trade. After graduating from Milford in 2008, he joined Progressive Electric in Lincoln, Neb., where he worked from 2009 to 2018. While full time at Progressive, he started doing contract work in 2016, launching 3/0 Electric as a side business. From 2018 to 2022, he joined Capitol City Electric in Lincoln, Neb., where he joined the Local 265 Union. In November 2022, he took the plunge as a small business owner and started working full time for 3/0 Electric with his wife, Jamie, At 3/0 Electric, he mostly focuses on commercial and industrial jobs as well as agricultural electrical work. He has held an electrical contractor's license in Nebraska since 2012. He is also a firefighter for the Bennet Rural Fire District since 2021 and is a nationally registered emergency medical technician (NREMT) since June 2023. Trevor lives with his wife and daughter in Bennet, Neb.   

