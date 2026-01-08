The Most Popular Everyday Electrician Videos of 2025

Now that everyone is back from the holidays, it's time to highlight some of the most popular content from last year! This time, we're showcasing the most-viewed The Everyday Electrician™ videos of 2025, featuring Trevor Ottmann, president and owner of 3/0 Electric in Bennett, Neb.
Scroll below to see which ones were big hits. And be sure to follow us on your preferred social media platform(s):
Going viral: 480V single-phase with two motors
The No. 1 watched video from last year was this viral hit. In it, Trevor explains this rotophase installation. It’s a 480V single-phase with two motors that need to be started in order. It then generates a third phase to feed the pump motors of a well. It’s an interesting yet intimidating installation, one that is quite common where Trevor works. It had more than 226K views on Instagram alone!
You can also watch it on YouTube (where it racked up another 12K views) and TikTok (with another 18.6K views).
It's time to replace these destroyed control/power wires
This video shows off some seriously damaged control and power wires. The cause was a feed truck parked inside for winter that caught on fire. To successfully fix the issue, Trevor had to rip out the old, destroyed wires and install new ones.
How to perform a 250-ft wire pull
One of the most-watched Everyday Electrician videos across all three platforms was this one, where Trevor explains how he goes about performing a 250-ft wire pull of 16-gauge wire (it got more than 15K views across TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram!). Would you have performed this wire pull differently?
Installing a lighting run in corrosive environments
This was one of the top-watched videos on EC&M's YouTube channel, racking up more than 18.5K views. In it, Trevor shows how he installed a lighting run in a highly corrosive dry fertilizer facility by using PVC fittings and supports. He also gets abandoned for a bit on a lift, but fortunately someone comes to help him down!
How truck scales work
Another highly viewed video of 2025 was this one on how truck scales work. Trevor takes viewers on a behind-the-scenes on a job site where this truck scale needed to be fixed. It got nearly 26.5 views across TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram!