The Top Everyday Electrician Videos of December 2025

See some of Trevor's most interesting videos from last month that we published on our social media channels.
Jan. 8, 2026
Check out a few of our followers' favorite Everyday Electrician™ reels from December 2025. In them, Trevor Ottmann, president and owner of 3/0 Electric in Bennett, Neb., shares moments from his daily work, including difficult-to-reach places, fencing work on the job, and a unique installation on a cattle farm feed mill.

Check out this unique work performed by Trevor! He did some electrical maintenance at a cattle farm’s feed mill. Some of the electrical components were faulty, like an auger that wouldn’t run, a tripped start/stop combo, and shorted contacts, requiring his expertise.

Sometimes you have to get creative in order to get your equipment where it needs to be! In this case, Trevor did some fencing work on the job. 

Unfortunately, you don’t always get to choose how accessible a job site is going to be. In this case, Trevor had to perform some work in a less-than-ideal spot within this feed mill that had recently caught on fire.

About the Author

Trevor Ottmann

Trevor Ottmann

Trevor Ottmann is an electrical contractor based in southeast Nebraska. After graduating from Rock Port High School, Rock Port, Mo., in 2006, he attended Southeast Community College in Milford, Neb., to learn the electrical trade. After graduating from Milford in 2008, he joined Progressive Electric in Lincoln, Neb., where he worked from 2009 to 2018. While full time at Progressive, he started doing contract work in 2016, launching 3/0 Electric as a side business. From 2018 to 2022, he joined Capitol City Electric in Lincoln, Neb., where he joined the Local 265 Union. In November 2022, he took the plunge as a small business owner and started working full time for 3/0 Electric with his wife, Jamie, At 3/0 Electric, he mostly focuses on commercial and industrial jobs as well as agricultural electrical work. He has held an electrical contractor's license in Nebraska since 2012. He is also a firefighter for the Bennet Rural Fire District since 2021 and is a nationally registered emergency medical technician (NREMT) since June 2023. Trevor lives with his wife and daughter in Bennet, Neb.   

