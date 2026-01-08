The Top Everyday Electrician Videos of December 2025

Check out a few of our followers' favorite Everyday Electrician™ reels from December 2025. In them, Trevor Ottmann, president and owner of 3/0 Electric in Bennett, Neb., shares moments from his daily work, including difficult-to-reach places, fencing work on the job, and a unique installation on a cattle farm feed mill.

To watch more of Trevor's videos, follow us on your preferred platform(s):