The Top Everyday Electrician Videos of January 2026

See some of Trevor's most interesting videos from last month that we published on our social media channels.
Feb. 12, 2026
2 min read
Check out a few of our followers' favorite Everyday Electrician™ reels from January 2026. In them, Trevor Ottmann, president and owner of 3/0 Electric in Bennett, Neb., shares moments from his daily work, including fixing a broken conduit, damaged contractors, and a look at the swinging arm component underneath a grain sampler.

Sometimes things go wrong on the job site. In this case, other contractors accidentally hit a 2-inch conduit while digging a water line. The conduit contained fiber optic cables. Trevor had to immediately fix the conduit and prepare it so he could fix the fiber optic cable at a later time.

Here is another example of a customer’s single-phase system that is hooked to a phase inverter with capacitor banks that generate a third phase to run the motors. Trevor was called in to fix the contactors that appear to have been damaged by rodents or something else.

In this video, Trevor is showing the swinging arm component underneath a grain sampler. The swinging arm is powered by momentum, which unfortunately is messing with an already finicky limit switch. Trevor’s job was to fix the switch.

About the Author

Trevor Ottmann

Trevor Ottmann

Trevor Ottmann is an electrical contractor based in southeast Nebraska. After graduating from Rock Port High School, Rock Port, Mo., in 2006, he attended Southeast Community College in Milford, Neb., to learn the electrical trade. After graduating from Milford in 2008, he joined Progressive Electric in Lincoln, Neb., where he worked from 2009 to 2018. While full time at Progressive, he started doing contract work in 2016, launching 3/0 Electric as a side business. From 2018 to 2022, he joined Capitol City Electric in Lincoln, Neb., where he joined the Local 265 Union. In November 2022, he took the plunge as a small business owner and started working full time for 3/0 Electric with his wife, Jamie, At 3/0 Electric, he mostly focuses on commercial and industrial jobs as well as agricultural electrical work. He has held an electrical contractor's license in Nebraska since 2012. He is also a firefighter for the Bennet Rural Fire District since 2021 and is a nationally registered emergency medical technician (NREMT) since June 2023. Trevor lives with his wife and daughter in Bennet, Neb.   

