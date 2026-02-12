The Top Everyday Electrician Videos of January 2026

Check out a few of our followers' favorite Everyday Electrician™ reels from January 2026. In them, Trevor Ottmann, president and owner of 3/0 Electric in Bennett, Neb., shares moments from his daily work, including fixing a broken conduit, damaged contractors, and a look at the swinging arm component underneath a grain sampler.
Sometimes things go wrong on the job site. In this case, other contractors accidentally hit a 2-inch conduit while digging a water line. The conduit contained fiber optic cables. Trevor had to immediately fix the conduit and prepare it so he could fix the fiber optic cable at a later time.
Here is another example of a customer’s single-phase system that is hooked to a phase inverter with capacitor banks that generate a third phase to run the motors. Trevor was called in to fix the contactors that appear to have been damaged by rodents or something else.
