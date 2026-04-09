The Top Everyday Electrician Videos of March 2026

Check out a few of our followers' favorite Everyday Electrician™ reels from March 2026. In them, Trevor Ottmann, president and owner of 3/0 Electric in Bennett, Neb., shares moments from his daily work, including a trick for replacing bulbs, an installation that got filled with water, and a location that wasn't very accessible.
To watch more of Trevor's videos, follow us on your preferred platform(s):
Trevor demonstrates his favorite trick for changing a bulb in a pilot light. A lot of followers across all social channels really appreciated this trick and shared some tips of their own. This post especially took off on TikTok.
Check out this video and see comments from fellow readers sharing tricks of their own on YouTube and TikTok.
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