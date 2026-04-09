The Top Everyday Electrician Videos of March 2026

See some of Trevor's most interesting videos from last month that we published on our social media channels.
April 9, 2026
2 min read
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Check out a few of our followers' favorite Everyday Electrician™ reels from March 2026. In them, Trevor Ottmann, president and owner of 3/0 Electric in Bennett, Neb., shares moments from his daily work, including a trick for replacing bulbs, an installation that got filled with water, and a location that wasn't very accessible.

To watch more of Trevor's videos, follow us on your preferred platform(s):

Trevor demonstrates his favorite trick for changing a bulb in a pilot light. A lot of followers across all social channels really appreciated this trick and shared some tips of their own. This post especially took off on TikTok.

Check out this video and see comments from fellow readers sharing tricks of their own on YouTube and TikTok

Every call is different. In this one, Trevor showed up to fix a motor that was tripped out. He barely started on the screws when water came pouring out. Water seems to always find a way to get in there, in his experience.

This video is also available on YouTube and TikTok

Back at the feed mill. This time, Trevor was asked to check a limit switch. There’s only one problem… the switch wasn’t very accessible! It took some maneuvering for him to reach.

You can also check out this video on YouTube and TikTok

About the Author

Trevor Ottmann

Trevor Ottmann

Trevor Ottmann is an electrical contractor based in southeast Nebraska. After graduating from Rock Port High School, Rock Port, Mo., in 2006, he attended Southeast Community College in Milford, Neb., to learn the electrical trade. After graduating from Milford in 2008, he joined Progressive Electric in Lincoln, Neb., where he worked from 2009 to 2018. While full time at Progressive, he started doing contract work in 2016, launching 3/0 Electric as a side business. From 2018 to 2022, he joined Capitol City Electric in Lincoln, Neb., where he joined the Local 265 Union. In November 2022, he took the plunge as a small business owner and started working full time for 3/0 Electric with his wife, Jamie, At 3/0 Electric, he mostly focuses on commercial and industrial jobs as well as agricultural electrical work. He has held an electrical contractor's license in Nebraska since 2012. He is also a firefighter for the Bennet Rural Fire District since 2021 and is a nationally registered emergency medical technician (NREMT) since June 2023. Trevor lives with his wife and daughter in Bennet, Neb.   

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