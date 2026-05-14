The Top Everyday Electrician Videos of April 2026

Last month's most viewed videos include topics on double shutdowns and magnetic underload relays.
May 14, 2026
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We are back with more of Trevor Ottmann's most popular Everyday Electrician™ videos — this time, from April 2026. Some of his most viewed reels included topics such as tips for not losing small pieces of equipment during installations, how magnetic underload relays work, and tips for handling a double shutdown.

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Magnetic underload relay

After careful tracing, Trevor discovered the issue with this installation was the magnetic underload relay.

You can also view this video on TikTok and YouTube

Double shutdown

At this job, Trevor had to deal with a double shutdown where they lost both legs. How would you handle this situation?

Watch this video on YouTube or TikTok

Don't lose your screws!

When working at heights, there’s nothing worse than losing pieces! In this video, Trevor reminds you to keep small items (like bolts and screws) in a secure spot so you don’t drop them.

Check it out on TikTok and YouTube, as well. 

About the Author

Trevor Ottmann

Trevor Ottmann

Trevor Ottmann is an electrical contractor based in southeast Nebraska. After graduating from Rock Port High School, Rock Port, Mo., in 2006, he attended Southeast Community College in Milford, Neb., to learn the electrical trade. After graduating from Milford in 2008, he joined Progressive Electric in Lincoln, Neb., where he worked from 2009 to 2018. While full time at Progressive, he started doing contract work in 2016, launching 3/0 Electric as a side business. From 2018 to 2022, he joined Capitol City Electric in Lincoln, Neb., where he joined the Local 265 Union. In November 2022, he took the plunge as a small business owner and started working full time for 3/0 Electric with his wife, Jamie, At 3/0 Electric, he mostly focuses on commercial and industrial jobs as well as agricultural electrical work. He has held an electrical contractor's license in Nebraska since 2012. He is also a firefighter for the Bennet Rural Fire District since 2021 and is a nationally registered emergency medical technician (NREMT) since June 2023. Trevor lives with his wife and daughter in Bennet, Neb.   

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