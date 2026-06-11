The Top Everyday Electrician Videos of May 2026

The editors of EC&M are back to present the three most popular The Everyday Electrician™ videos from last month! In case you missed them, these social media videos were Trevor Ottmann's most popular in May 2026.
Scroll below to watch the embedded Instagram reel or click the links to view it on TikTok or YouTube.
To get all of Trevor's past and future posts, follow us on your preferred social platforms:
Now let's get to Trevor's May 2026 top videos!
Talk about finding a needle in a haystack! In this PLC cabinet, Trevor was searching for three specific signal wires in order to perform this installation. Watch the video to learn what he was trying to do.
This video had thousands of views across out social media platforms, so it was clearly a hit last month!