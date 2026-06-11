The Top Everyday Electrician Videos of May 2026

Discover the top three social media videos from Trevor Ottmann in May 2026, showcasing expert tips on signal wire identification, potentiometer calibration, and efficient enclosure management, all available across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
June 11, 2026
2 min read
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The editors of EC&M are back to present the three most popular The Everyday Electrician™ videos from last month! In case you missed them, these social media videos were Trevor Ottmann's most popular in May 2026. 

Scroll below to watch the embedded Instagram reel or click the links to view it on TikTok or YouTube.

To get all of Trevor's past and future posts, follow us on your preferred social platforms:

Now let's get to Trevor's May 2026 top videos!

Talk about finding a needle in a haystack! In this PLC cabinet, Trevor was searching for three specific signal wires in order to perform this installation. Watch the video to learn what he was trying to do.

This video had thousands of views across out social media platforms, so it was clearly a hit last month!

You can also check out this video on YouTube and TikTok

Another popular video from May 2026 was this one, where Trevor offered a step-by-step guide for calibrating a potentiometer. 

Watch this one of TikTok and YouTube as well. 

When doing any job, it’s important to do the work as if it were your own home. Trevor explains how this enclosure used to be three enclosures! So he took the time to bring it all in one because that’s how he would want it done personally.

We also posted this video on TikTok and YouTube

About the Author

Trevor Ottmann

Trevor Ottmann

Trevor Ottmann is an electrical contractor based in southeast Nebraska. After graduating from Rock Port High School, Rock Port, Mo., in 2006, he attended Southeast Community College in Milford, Neb., to learn the electrical trade. After graduating from Milford in 2008, he joined Progressive Electric in Lincoln, Neb., where he worked from 2009 to 2018. While full time at Progressive, he started doing contract work in 2016, launching 3/0 Electric as a side business. From 2018 to 2022, he joined Capitol City Electric in Lincoln, Neb., where he joined the Local 265 Union. In November 2022, he took the plunge as a small business owner and started working full time for 3/0 Electric with his wife, Jamie, At 3/0 Electric, he mostly focuses on commercial and industrial jobs as well as agricultural electrical work. He has held an electrical contractor's license in Nebraska since 2012. He is also a firefighter for the Bennet Rural Fire District since 2021 and is a nationally registered emergency medical technician (NREMT) since June 2023. Trevor lives with his wife and daughter in Bennet, Neb.   

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