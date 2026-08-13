The Top Everyday Electrician Videos of July 2026

Check out Trevor Ottmann's most popular videos across our social media platforms from last month.
Aug. 13, 2026
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It's that time again — the editors of EC&M magazine are highlighting the most popular Everyday Electrician™ videos from Trevor Ottmann, owner of 3/O Electric in Bennet, Neb. In the ones below, he cover high-bay luminaire installations, tips for pulling rusty fish tape, and troubleshooting faulty aeration fans.

To get all of Trevor's past and future posts, follow us on your preferred social platforms:

In this video, which was the top-viewed one on Instagram, Trevor walks viewers through a high-bay luminaire installation. 

This reel is also on TikTok and YouTube

Ever struggled with pulling rusty fish tape? Trevor shows off one of his favorite frustration-combatting tips here. 

Check it out on YouTube and TikTok, too. 

The most-watched video on YouTube last month from Trevor was this one on troubleshooting aeration fans that were somehow starting up of their own accord.

You can also watch it on TikTok

About the Author

Trevor Ottmann

Trevor Ottmann

Trevor Ottmann is an electrical contractor based in southeast Nebraska. After graduating from Rock Port High School, Rock Port, Mo., in 2006, he attended Southeast Community College in Milford, Neb., to learn the electrical trade. After graduating from Milford in 2008, he joined Progressive Electric in Lincoln, Neb., where he worked from 2009 to 2018. While full time at Progressive, he started doing contract work in 2016, launching 3/0 Electric as a side business. From 2018 to 2022, he joined Capitol City Electric in Lincoln, Neb., where he joined the Local 265 Union. In November 2022, he took the plunge as a small business owner and started working full time for 3/0 Electric with his wife, Jamie, At 3/0 Electric, he mostly focuses on commercial and industrial jobs as well as agricultural electrical work. He has held an electrical contractor's license in Nebraska since 2012. He is also a firefighter for the Bennet Rural Fire District since 2021 and is a nationally registered emergency medical technician (NREMT) since June 2023. Trevor lives with his wife and daughter in Bennet, Neb.   

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