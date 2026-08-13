The Top Everyday Electrician Videos of July 2026

It's that time again — the editors of EC&M magazine are highlighting the most popular Everyday Electrician™ videos from Trevor Ottmann, owner of 3/O Electric in Bennet, Neb. In the ones below, he cover high-bay luminaire installations, tips for pulling rusty fish tape, and troubleshooting faulty aeration fans.

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