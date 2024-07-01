  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    Monthly Quiz: Questions Every Electrical Worker Should Know

    July 1, 2024
    Test your electrical knowledge with this quiz and enter for a chance to win a $25 gift card to Amazon!

    The May issue of EC&M featured the article "10 Questions Every Electrical Worker Should Know How to Answer" by electrical expert and current principle member on the NFPA 70B committee, Tommy Northcott. This popular article looked at 10 questions every electrical worker should know how to answer in order to maintain an electrically safe work environment and avoid an electrical injury or fatality.

    This month's Members Only quiz gives you the chance to test yourself and see if you can answer some of the questions presented by Tommy in his article. After you take this five-question quiz, you can look back at the original article here and learn more about the answers or check out the full ten questions.

    Also, after submitting your quiz answers, enter for a chance to win a $25 gift card to Amazon! Note: You don’t have to get all the answers correct to win.

    About the Author

    Michael Morris

    Michael Morris is Editor for EC&M. He is also Editor for EC&M's sister publications Electrical Wholesaling and Electrical Marketing. Email him at [email protected].

