    Members Only Quiz: NEC Adoption Trivia

    March 1, 2025
    Test your NEC adoption knowledge with this quiz and enter for a chance to win a $25 gift card to Amazon!

    If you’re a longtime reader of EC&M, you probably know your way around the National Electrical Code. Whether you test your Code knowledge with “Code Quiz of the Week,” or try your hand at electrical inspection with “What’s Wrong Here,” there’s a good chance you know a lot about what’s inside the NEC. But how much do you know about the Code’s adoption throughout the United States?

    For this edition of our “Members Only Quiz,” we’re going to test your knowledge about adoption of the NEC with questions about which versions are used in certain states, a bit of history about the Code, and more! After submitting your answers to this five-question quiz, you can enter for a chance to win a $25 gift card to Amazon! Note: You don’t have to get all the answers correct to win.

    About the Author

    Michael Morris

    Michael Morris is Editor for EC&M. He is also Editor for EC&M's sister publications Electrical Wholesaling and Electrical Marketing. Email him at [email protected].

