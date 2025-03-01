Members Only Quiz: NEC Adoption Trivia

If you’re a longtime reader of EC&M, you probably know your way around the National Electrical Code. Whether you test your Code knowledge with “Code Quiz of the Week,” or try your hand at electrical inspection with “What’s Wrong Here,” there’s a good chance you know a lot about what’s inside the NEC. But how much do you know about the Code’s adoption throughout the United States?

For this edition of our “Members Only Quiz,” we’re going to test your knowledge about adoption of the NEC with questions about which versions are used in certain states, a bit of history about the Code, and more! After submitting your answers to this five-question quiz, you can enter for a chance to win a $25 gift card to Amazon! Note: You don’t have to get all the answers correct to win.