    • Members Only Quiz: Top OSHA Violations of 2024

    Test your knowledge on the top OSHA violations of 2024 and enter for a chance to win a $25 gift card to Amazon!
    July 1, 2025
    The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recently announced the Top 10 most frequently cited workplace safety standards for 2024. You can check out which standards made the list by viewing our annual gallery.

    This “Members Only Quiz” presents questions about 2024's Top 10 OSHA violations. It's a good way to familiarize yourself with OSHA safety standards. After submitting your answers to this five-question quiz, you can enter for a chance to win a $25 gift card to Amazon! Note: You don’t have to get all the answers correct to win.

    Michael Morris

    Michael Morris is Editor for EC&M. He is also Editor for EC&M's sister publications Electrical Wholesaling and Electrical Marketing.

