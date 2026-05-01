Monthly Quiz: Electric Shock Drowning

Test your knowledge about ESD with this quiz and enter for a chance to win a $25 gift card to Amazon!
May 1, 2026
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Summer is here, which means it’s a good time to brush up on your knowledge about electric shock drowning (ESD). Swimmers in or near marinas, lakes, ponds, or even pools can be at serious risk of ESD from potential electrical hazards. The National Electrical Code (NEC) continues to revise or add requirements that are designed to mitigate this risk and protect individuals from ESD.

No matter what your knowledge of ESD, test yourself with this five-question quiz on ESD safety and NEC requirements regarding marina safety. After the quiz, check out the links in the answers to learn more.  You can also enter for a chance to win a $25 gift card to Amazon after submitting your answers! Note: You don’t have to get all the answers correct to win.

About the Author

Michael Morris
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Michael Morris

Michael Morris is Editor for EC&M. He is also Editor for EC&M's sister publications Electrical Wholesaling and Electrical Marketing. Email him at [email protected].

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