Moving Violations Video No. 325: Classic Violation of Sec. 110.26(B)
Dec. 19, 2024
In this video, Russ highlights a classic violation of Sec. 110.26(B). As the video shows, the working space in front of the panelboard is being used for storage. Cluttering the working space in this manner can lead to several issues. Watch now to hear Russ explain the importance of this Code rule.
