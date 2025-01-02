Members Only Content
Moving Violations Video No. 326: Ladder Required
Jan. 2, 2025
This episode looks at a service disconnect located toward the top of a building. To access the disconnect, Russ would need a ladder, making this installation a violation of the “readily accessible” requirements found in Sec. 230.70(A)(1).
