Members Only Content
Moving Violations Video No. 327: Broken and Buried LFMC
Jan. 16, 2025
Russ LeBlanc comes across some partially buried and broken LFMC. This installation will need to be replaced in accordance with Sec. 350.2. In addition, it’s unclear if the conduit is marked as suitable for direct burial. There is a potential violation there. What do you think about the conduit? Is it suitable for direct burial?
Voice your opinion!
Voice your opinion!
To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!
Sponsored Recommendations
Sponsored Recommendations
Latest from Moving Violations
Latest from Moving Violations
Sponsored
Sponsored