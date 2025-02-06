Members Only Content
Moving Violations Video No. 328: Fenced In
Feb. 6, 2025
Take a look at this installation. Notice where the cover is located. Accessing that cover is impossible, which makes this a violation of Sec. 314.29. That isn’t the only thing wrong with this installation, however. Watch the video now to see what else Russ found.
