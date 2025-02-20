Members Only Content
Moving Violations Video No. 329: Where’s the Cover?
Feb. 20, 2025
Check out this installation that Russ examined. Where is the cover? It looks like there was a cover at one point, but without it, this violates Sec. 406.9(B)(1) since the enclosure is no longer weatherproof. In addition, the PVC conduit on the pole is missing clips, which is a violation of the securing requirements in Sec. 352.30.
Voice your opinion!
Voice your opinion!
To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!
Sponsored Recommendations
Sponsored Recommendations
Latest from Moving Violations
Latest from Moving Violations
Sponsored
Sponsored