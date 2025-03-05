Members Only Content
Moving Violations Video No. 330: Rusted Away
March 5, 2025
Check out this rusted raceway that Russ spotted from a bridge. This raceway is a violation of Sec. 300.6. Despite being RMC, the raceway has still rusted from the conditions it was installed in. It needs to be replaced with either stainless steel conduit or perhaps PVC conduit in order to be Code compliant.
