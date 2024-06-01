EC&M Tech Talk — Complying with the New Electrical Maintenance Requirement

In this Tech Talk, Randy Barnett covers five topics to help understand the practical side of complying with the new maintenance requirement for electrical equipment. The Tech Talk is divided into 5 topics and briefly described below:

Topic 1 explains the requirement of the NFPA 70B Standard for Electrical Equipment Maintenance and possible enforcement. Topics 2 through 5 discuss the “how-to” of putting together or improving an electrical maintenance program. Topic 2 gives information on building an equipment list of existing electrical equipment. The next question, “What electrical equipment do I have to perform maintenance on and how often?” is answered using tables from the NFPA 70B standard. Topic 4 is a real-world example of determining the maintenance requirements for a dry-type transformer. Finally, Topic 5 addresses where to find the specific maintenance items to be performed on electrical equipment.

For contractors, not only must they maintain their own electrical equipment (makes sense!) but the video should present some possible business ideas for better servicing commercial and industrial clients. For commercial and industrial facilities, the information provides the outline for what is needed to build a compliant electrical maintenance program to support both business and safety.