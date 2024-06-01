  • Newsletter Subscriptions
  • Magazine Subscription
    1. Members Only
    2. Videos
    3. Tech Talk

    EC&M Tech Talk — Complying with the New Electrical Maintenance Requirement

    June 1, 2024
    Randy Barnett covers five topics to help understand the practical side of complying with the new maintenance requirement for electrical equipment.

    In this Tech Talk, Randy Barnett covers five topics to help understand the practical side of complying with the new maintenance requirement for electrical equipment. The Tech Talk is divided into 5 topics and briefly described below:

    Topic 1 explains the requirement of the NFPA 70B Standard for Electrical Equipment Maintenance and possible enforcement. Topics 2 through 5 discuss the “how-to” of putting together or improving an electrical maintenance program. Topic 2 gives information on building an equipment list of existing electrical equipment. The next question, “What electrical equipment do I have to perform maintenance on and how often?” is answered using tables from the NFPA 70B standard. Topic 4 is a real-world example of determining the maintenance requirements for a dry-type transformer. Finally, Topic 5 addresses where to find the specific maintenance items to be performed on electrical equipment.

    For contractors, not only must they maintain their own electrical equipment (makes sense!) but the video should present some possible business ideas for better servicing commercial and industrial clients. For commercial and industrial facilities, the information provides the outline for what is needed to build a compliant electrical maintenance program to support both business and safety. 

    About the Author

    Randy Barnett | CEA

    Randy Barnett is an NFPA Certified Electrical Safety Professional, a long-time journeyman electrician, instructor and author with expertise in industrial electrical construction and maintenance. He is Electrical Codes & Safety Manager for NTT Training. Because of his ability to develop and deliver quality programs, Randy has trained more than 10,000 students in all 50 states, including Canada, Singapore, Afghanistan, Dubai, Trinidad, and Saudi Arabi. His articles appear in numerous trade publications and, his book on "Commercial and Industrial Wiring" is used as an entry-level text in many electrician training programs. Randy also appears at various corporate and trade association speaking engagements and consults on training program design and implementation. Randy is a graduate of the U.S. Navy Nuclear Power School, served as a nuclear electrician in submarines and holds a B.S. in business.

    Voice your opinion!

    To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Strut Comparison Chart

    Conduit support systems are an integral part of construction infrastructure. Compare steel, aluminum and fiberglass strut support systems.

    Electrical Conduit for Bridges Guide

    Learn about electrical conduit for bridge projects.

    NECA Manual of Labor Rates Chart

    See how Champion Fiberglass compares to PVC, GRC and PVC-coated steel in installation.

    How to Calculate Labor Costs

    Most important to accurately estimating labor costs is knowing the approximate hours required for project completion. Learn how to calculate electrical labor cost.