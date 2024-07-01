EC&M Tech Talk — Troubleshooting: Tips & Ideas

In this Tech Talk, Randy Barnett addresses several tips for troubleshooting electrical equipment and some ideas for increasing troubleshooting expertise.

Prints are the key to effective troubleshooting. Among the three types of diagrams discussed it is the electrical schematic (ladder or elementary) diagram that the electrical troubleshooter must master to find problems. Once the skill of probing the circuit is acquired, the electrical troubleshooter must make sure they understand the electrical system and processes they are troubleshooting.

Test equipment has advanced greatly and offers many different tools for helping to find problems. Above all, test equipment must be inspected before each use. Unsafe test equipment can produce catastrophic and deadly results. A typical troubleshooting process is walked through for testing fuses. This includes a demonstration of the safe work practices, PPE, and meter inspection.

Poor power quality is one of the most common problems in electrical distribution systems. The digital loads in our systems produce harmonic currents and distort the primary 60 Hertz sine wave. Sags and swells are the most common problems in distribution systems that can cause equipment to malfunction. Transients occur routinely and cause electronics to fail. Learning more about this topic should be of interest to all looking to find and solve some of the more difficult electrical troubleshooting problems.