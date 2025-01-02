  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    EC&M Tech Talk — An Electrical Safety Refresher

    Jan. 2, 2025
    Electrical safety awareness is ongoing at the facility and on the jobsite. This Tech Talk is an excellent refresher for the safety tasks we must perform prior to the start of an electrical job. Companies must ensure compliance with the three-year refresher training requirement based on their electrical safety program policy and procedures.

    In this EC&M Tech Talk Randy Barnett covers important electrical safety requirements addressed by the NFPA 70E standard. Employees should refer to their own electrical safety program for their specifics. 

    About the Author

    Randy Barnett | CESCP

    Randy Barnett is an NFPA Certified Electrical Safety Professional, a long-time journeyman electrician, instructor and author with expertise in industrial electrical construction and maintenance. He is Electrical Codes & Safety Manager for NTT Training. Because of his ability to develop and deliver quality programs, Randy has trained more than 10,000 students in all 50 states, including Canada, Singapore, Afghanistan, Dubai, Trinidad, and Saudi Arabi. His articles appear in numerous trade publications and, his book on "Commercial and Industrial Wiring" is used as an entry-level text in many electrician training programs. Randy also appears at various corporate and trade association speaking engagements and consults on training program design and implementation. Randy is a graduate of the U.S. Navy Nuclear Power School, served as a nuclear electrician in submarines and holds a B.S. in business.

