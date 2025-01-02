EC&M Tech Talk — An Electrical Safety Refresher

Electrical safety awareness is ongoing at the facility and on the jobsite. This Tech Talk is an excellent refresher for the safety tasks we must perform prior to the start of an electrical job. Companies must ensure compliance with the three-year refresher training requirement based on their electrical safety program policy and procedures.

In this EC&M Tech Talk Randy Barnett covers important electrical safety requirements addressed by the NFPA 70E standard. Employees should refer to their own electrical safety program for their specifics.