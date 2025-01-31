  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    EC&M Tech Talk — Article 210 Branch Circuits

    Jan. 31, 2025
    Randy pulls out specific information from NEC Article 210 Branch Circuits

    In this Tech Talk Randy Barnett pulls out specific information from NEC Article 210 Branch Circuits Not Over 1000 Volts ac, 1500 Volts dc, Nominal. Article 210 is a large article full of detailed content addressing some of the most common electrical wiring and maintenance tasks electrical workers perform.

    In section 1 General Information Randy spends a good bit of time defining the different types of branch circuits, ratings, related articles, multiwire branch circuits, voltage limitations and conductor identification requirements. Section 2 covers the requirements for ground fault circuit interrupters (GFCI’s) and arc fault circuit interrupters (AFCI’s) describing their operational differences and location requirements.

    Section 3 of the Tech Talk discusses the location requirements for receptacle and lighting outlets. The final section looks at three tables found in Article 210 that can help the installer or the maintenance person extending a current receptacle or lighting branch circuit to select the correct size wiring and devices.

    About the Author

    Randy Barnett | CESCP

    Randy Barnett is an NFPA Certified Electrical Safety Professional, a long-time journeyman electrician, instructor and author with expertise in industrial electrical construction and maintenance. He is Electrical Codes & Safety Manager for NTT Training. Because of his ability to develop and deliver quality programs, Randy has trained more than 10,000 students in all 50 states, including Canada, Singapore, Afghanistan, Dubai, Trinidad, and Saudi Arabi. His articles appear in numerous trade publications and, his book on "Commercial and Industrial Wiring" is used as an entry-level text in many electrician training programs. Randy also appears at various corporate and trade association speaking engagements and consults on training program design and implementation. Randy is a graduate of the U.S. Navy Nuclear Power School, served as a nuclear electrician in submarines and holds a B.S. in business.

