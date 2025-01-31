EC&M Tech Talk — Article 210 Branch Circuits

In this Tech Talk Randy Barnett pulls out specific information from NEC Article 210 Branch Circuits Not Over 1000 Volts ac, 1500 Volts dc, Nominal. Article 210 is a large article full of detailed content addressing some of the most common electrical wiring and maintenance tasks electrical workers perform.

In section 1 General Information Randy spends a good bit of time defining the different types of branch circuits, ratings, related articles, multiwire branch circuits, voltage limitations and conductor identification requirements. Section 2 covers the requirements for ground fault circuit interrupters (GFCI’s) and arc fault circuit interrupters (AFCI’s) describing their operational differences and location requirements.

Section 3 of the Tech Talk discusses the location requirements for receptacle and lighting outlets. The final section looks at three tables found in Article 210 that can help the installer or the maintenance person extending a current receptacle or lighting branch circuit to select the correct size wiring and devices.