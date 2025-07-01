EC&M Tech Talk — Overcurrent Protection

In this EC&M Tech Talk Randy Barnett discusses in five different sections the concepts and rules of overcurrent protection. Overcurrent protective devices include the fuses and circuit breakers installed to open circuits in the event of a short circuit or ground fault. Operation of electrical equipment above its rating is an overload. Overload devices are used to open circuits should excessive current flow in a circuit for a certain amount of time.

This Tech Talk begins with the basics of overcurrent and a simple example of how increasing current in a circuit can rapidly produce excessive heat. Overloads, how they operate to open the circuit and typical setting requirements are given. Next, in the third section, fuse operation and ratings are discussed. Circuit breakers are covered in section 4. Finally, important points from Part I of Article 240 Overcurrent Protection are discussed.

Key topics from Article 240 include provisions for sizing overcurrent protection and when to choose the next higher rated overcurrent device when sizing calculations do not provide for a standard device rating. Understanding the basics of overcurrent protection helps safeguard an installation against one of the most severe electrical hazards – fire!