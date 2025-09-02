EC&M Tech Talk — Controlling Hazardous Energy

When it comes to controlling hazardous energy, where are the OSHA rules for electrical workers?

In this EC&M Tech Talk, Randy Barnett identifies the location of the most important Lockout and Tagout rules for electrical workers. Whether you work electrical construction, are a maintenance electrician, utility worker or an apprentice just getting started, this Tech Talk will help you nail down the requirements you must follow.

Randy begins with an overview of the various Lockout and Tagout (LOTO) rules. Section two covers the information of OSHA 1910.147 Controlling Hazardous Energy. This section is the basis for our specific electrical safety programs. In the third section the rules for those who work in construction, and on generation, transmission or distribution systems are found.

Unfortunately, none of the above provides all the information we need to control electrical energy to the extent to keep us safe during our routine tasks. OSHA 1910 Subpart S are the regulations that resulted in the “how-to” NFPA 70E Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace. In the fourth and final section Randy walks through and demonstrates the eight steps to create an electrically safe work condition, thus controlling the hazardous energy of electricity through an effective Lockout/Tagout process.