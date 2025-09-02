EC&M Tech Talk — Controlling Hazardous Energy

Randy identifies the location of the most important lockout and tagout rules
Sept. 2, 2025

When it comes to controlling hazardous energy, where are the OSHA rules for electrical workers?

In this EC&M Tech Talk, Randy Barnett identifies the location of the most important Lockout and Tagout rules for electrical workers. Whether you work electrical construction, are a maintenance electrician, utility worker or an apprentice just getting started, this Tech Talk will help you nail down the requirements you must follow.

Randy begins with an overview of the various Lockout and Tagout (LOTO) rules. Section two covers the information of OSHA 1910.147 Controlling Hazardous Energy. This section is the basis for our specific electrical safety programs. In the third section the rules for those who work in construction, and on generation, transmission or distribution systems are found.

Unfortunately, none of the above provides all the information we need to control electrical energy to the extent to keep us safe during our routine tasks. OSHA 1910 Subpart S are the regulations that resulted in the “how-to” NFPA 70E Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace. In the fourth and final section Randy walks through and demonstrates the eight steps to create an electrically safe work condition, thus controlling the hazardous energy of electricity through an effective Lockout/Tagout process.

About the Author

Randy Barnett

CESCP

Randy Barnett is an NFPA Certified Electrical Safety Professional, a long-time journeyman electrician, instructor and author with expertise in industrial electrical construction and maintenance. He is Electrical Codes & Safety Manager for NTT Training. Because of his ability to develop and deliver quality programs, Randy has trained more than 10,000 students in all 50 states, including Canada, Singapore, Afghanistan, Dubai, Trinidad, and Saudi Arabi. His articles appear in numerous trade publications and, his book on "Commercial and Industrial Wiring" is used as an entry-level text in many electrician training programs. Randy also appears at various corporate and trade association speaking engagements and consults on training program design and implementation. Randy is a graduate of the U.S. Navy Nuclear Power School, served as a nuclear electrician in submarines and holds a B.S. in business.

Sign up for EC&M Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.

Related

EC&M Tech Talk — Navigating Hazardous Locations in the NEC
EC&M Tech Talk Video — 8 Steps for Electrical Lockout/Tagout
Solve EV Charging challenges for a seamless transition
Sponsored
2025’s 30 Under 30 EC&M Electrical All Stars: Shreenithi Lakshmi Narasimhan
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!