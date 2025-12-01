EC&M Tech Talk — Changes to the 2026 National Electrical Code

Randy Barnett explains new Articles, a commonsense grouping of information, and the relocation of existing information.
Dec. 1, 2025

The 2026 National Electrical Code® (NEC®) has been reorganized and will improve usability for electrical workers, inspectors, engineers, and others working in the electrical field. Randy Barnett explains new Articles, a commonsense grouping of information, and the relocation of existing information. Examples of major changes within each chapter are given, chapter-by-chapter.

Since 1937 revisions to the NEC have been primarily just adding new information or new articles in an “appropriate” chapter. When the Code was almost exclusively residential in content, and incandescent lamps and motors dominated electric loads, that approach seemed to work very well. In the last many years, however, the world of electrical installations has changed drastically. Electronic drives, solid state controls, communication systems, optical fiber cable, low-energy power supplies, and electric vehicle chargers, are just a few examples of an ever-changing NEC landscape. The reorganization of the National Electrical Code for 2026, and continuing with major organizational restructuring for 2029, puts the code into a more commonsense and thus usable format.

Randy begins with an example of data center electrical installation and its relationship to modern electrical construction challenges. View this EC&M Tech Talk if you plan on using the 2026 NEC!

About the Author

Randy Barnett

Randy Barnett

CESCP

Randy Barnett is an NFPA Certified Electrical Safety Professional, a long-time journeyman electrician, instructor and author with expertise in industrial electrical construction and maintenance. He is Electrical Codes & Safety Manager for NTT Training. Because of his ability to develop and deliver quality programs, Randy has trained more than 10,000 students in all 50 states, including Canada, Singapore, Afghanistan, Dubai, Trinidad, and Saudi Arabi. His articles appear in numerous trade publications and, his book on "Commercial and Industrial Wiring" is used as an entry-level text in many electrician training programs. Randy also appears at various corporate and trade association speaking engagements and consults on training program design and implementation. Randy is a graduate of the U.S. Navy Nuclear Power School, served as a nuclear electrician in submarines and holds a B.S. in business.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

EC&M Tech Talk — Motor Installation
EC&M Tech Talk Video — 8 Steps for Electrical Lockout/Tagout
Smarter, smaller, stronger medium voltage
Sponsored
See SureSeT MV in action
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!