EC&M Tech Talk — Low-Voltage Wiring: Limited-Energy and Communication Wiring

Rules for low-voltage wiring have been relocated within the 2026 NEC and those installing these limited-energy and communication wiring and equipment must know where to find those requirements. Fortunately, the information has now been logically grouped together within the Code.

Randy Barnett, master electrician and certified electrical inspector, helps to clear up the confusion around the location of this information in this EC&M Tech Talk. First, is a discussion of what is limited-energy and an explanation of the new definition in Article 100 for Limited-Energy Systems. The new article 720 provides the general requirements for the installation of these systems. Randy goes in-depth into the rules in this important article. How to use the new article 722 for limited-energy cables is discussed as it is a lengthy article. An overview and discussion of the remaining new limited-energy articles is covered.

The changes to Chapter 8, Communications Systems — Outside and Entering Buildings are presented to help users where much of the information that was in this Chapter in previous editions is now located. Additionally, the new relationship with this Chapter and the other chapters of the code is explained as Chapter 8 is no longer a standalone chapter.

Whether installing Class 2 circuits, Class 3 Circuits, Class 4 Circuits, PLFA wiring, optical fiber cable, or communication system wiring, low-voltage code users are now able to find information in a logical format within the NEC – but first must know where to look!