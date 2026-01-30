EC&M Tech Talk — Motor Control Circuits and the NEC

There are two separate circuits when it comes to motors and motor control. The main power circuit is what supplies the power to the motor itself to cause it to run. What determines when that power is applied to the motor is the function of the control circuit. Control circuit wiring has been in various locations throughout the code in previous editions. For the 2026 National Electrical Code we can find this information grouped into articles based on whether or not the power is somehow limited in the control circuit.

In this EC&M Tech Talk, master electrician Randy Barnett explains the requirements for non-power-limited remote-control and signaling circuits. Using a mock-up of a main power circuit the video begins with an overview of the components, the construction and operation of the motor starter and then moves into the control circuit.

Randy uses a ladder diagram to explain circuit operation and the rules of the NEC found in Article 206 Non-Power-Limited Remote-Control and Signaling Circuits and Article 430 Motors, Motor Circuits and Controllers.

For those not familiar with the 2026 NEC this Tech Talk identifies the major location changes for the information addressing motor controls. Often an overlooked area, complying with NEC requirements for motor control circuits is not an option.