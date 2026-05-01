EC&M Tech Talk — Conduits: Where’s the Info – What Do I Use Where – Size Them Correctly

Understanding the different types and construction of conduit and tubing is key to applying circular raceways in the field.
May 1, 2026
2 min read

This EC&M Tech Talk begins in the Table of Contents of the 2026 NEC. Locating the article number is the first step in working with conduits and tubing. Designed to protect and support conductors, the definitions of these circular raceways are covered in Art. 100 Definitions. Understanding the different types and construction of conduit and tubing is key to applying these raceways in the field.

Conveniently, each of the articles is laid out in the same manner. For example, section xxx.10 for that article will always be uses permitted and section xxx.12 lists where the conduit use in not permitted. Just knowing this information helps to ensure the correct conduit is selected for a particular application. If not sure of where to support a specific conduit or tubing, see xxx.30 in the appropriate article. It will be support requirements.

Finally, the two options provided for sizing circular raceways is covered with examples of each. If all conductors are the same size, then Informative Annex C is the simple answer to determine the conduit size. For conductors of different sizes an example is walked through using Chapter 9 Tables 5 and then 4.

Conduits and tubing are found in the vast majority of all installations and serve a very important purpose of protecting conductors. Using the wrong type of raceway is of course a code violation. Not properly sizing these conduits and tubing can result in conductor damage during installation and possible overheating during operation. Use this EC&M Tech Talk to learn and review as needed.   

About the Author

Randy Barnett

Randy Barnett

CESCP

Randy Barnett is a master electrician, ICC Commercial Electrical Inspector, NFPA-certified Electrical Safety Compliance Professional and has worked as an electrician and technician in nuclear and coal-fired power plants, government nuclear research facilities, and in industrial maintenance and construction. He is the author of Commercial and Industrial Wiring – American Technical Publishers, numerous articles, and the producer of a monthly Tech Talk video series for EC&M Magazine. Randy provides training and program development services for clients such as, NTT Training, ABB, American Polywater, Socomec, and Schneider Electric. Randy can be reached at www.randybarnett.net.

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