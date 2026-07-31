EC&M Tech Talk: Article 706 – Energy Storage Systems

Welcome to this EC&M Tech Talk covering Art. 706 Energy Storage Systems (ESSs) found in the 2026 National Electrical Code. Randy Barnett takes us through an explanation of what constitutes an energy storage system and different types of energy storage systems. From this introduction a review is conducted of all six parts of Art. 706.

Listing and marking requirements are reviewed using an image of a typical ESS nameplate. Several items are required by the NEC on the nameplate. Current values are later used to size conductors. The number and location of disconnects are shown on an ESS image for clarity. Commissioning and servicing requirements are covered along with references that can help with this important task.

Because of the unique hazards associated with energy storage, only qualified workers are permitted to install and service the ESS. The why for this requirement is discussed. The rules for sizing conductors for specific components are quite lengthy but based on nameplate data. Overcurrent protection must also be provided.

With solar and wind energy now common throughout the electrical industry, understanding the requirements for the energy storage portion of these systems is much needed.