EC&M Tech Talk: Article 706 – Energy Storage Systems

Randy covers 2026 NEC requirements for Art. 706 Energy Storage Systems
July 31, 2026
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Welcome to this EC&M Tech Talk covering Art. 706 Energy Storage Systems (ESSs) found in the 2026 National Electrical Code. Randy Barnett takes us through an explanation of what constitutes an energy storage system and different types of energy storage systems. From this introduction a review is conducted of all six parts of Art. 706.

Listing and marking requirements are reviewed using an image of a typical ESS nameplate. Several items are required by the NEC on the nameplate. Current values are later used to size conductors. The number and location of disconnects are shown on an ESS image for clarity. Commissioning and servicing requirements are covered along with references that can help with this important task.

Because of the unique hazards associated with energy storage, only qualified workers are permitted to install and service the ESS. The why for this requirement is discussed. The rules for sizing conductors for specific components are quite lengthy but based on nameplate data. Overcurrent protection must also be provided.

With solar and wind energy now common throughout the electrical industry, understanding the requirements for the energy storage portion of these systems is much needed.

About the Author

Randy Barnett

Randy Barnett

CESCP

Randy Barnett, electrical code and safety specialist, is a master electrician, ICC commercial electrical inspector, NFPA-certified electrical safety compliance professional and has worked as an electrician and technician in nuclear and coal-fired power plants, and in industrial maintenance and construction for 40 years. He is the author of Commercial and Industrial Wiring – American Technical Publishers, numerous articles, and is seen monthly on the EC&M Tech Talk video series for EC&M magazine. Randy conducts both online and in-person classes for NTT Training where he served as program manager for over 20 years. Randy’s resources can be found at www.randybarnett.net. His email is [email protected].

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