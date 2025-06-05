Cracking the Code on Branch Circuit Installations

11:00 AM ET / 10:00 AM CT / 8:00 AM PT / 4:00 PM GMT

Branch circuits are arguably the most widely installed circuits of all those found in the National Electrical Code (NEC). Given the multitude of rules for different applications, many questions can surface. There are two Articles in the NEC that directly affect their installation. Article 210 is for Branch Circuits Not Over 1,000 VAC, 1,500 VDC, Nominal, and Art. 235 is for Branch Circuits, Feeders, and Services Over 1,000 VAC, 1,500 VDC, Nominal. Several specific branch circuit applications are found elsewhere in the NEC; however, once the basics of Art. 210 are understood, the remaining Code rules become clear.

This webinar will concentrate on the rules of Art. 210 for branch circuits less than 1,000V. For those working with medium-voltage systems, Art. 235 covers the same type of rules for these higher voltage rated circuits, but with much less-needed detail. This webinar defines the different types of branch circuits and identifies other locations in the Code where information on these circuits appears.

Attendees will come away from this webinar with answers to the following questions:

Can I put a 15A receptacle on a 20A breaker?

What type of loads are allowed on a 10A branch circuit?

Where are receptacles required in a dwelling or in a warehouse?

What are the color-coding requirements for branch-circuit wiring?

What about sizing conductors for cooking ranges and ovens?

When and where do I place GFCIs vs. AFCIs?

Have your Code book, highlighter, and notepaper ready. This session will be packed with in-depth information on branch-circuit installation requirements per the NEC.