EASA 2020 Convention Set for Nashville

Celebrating the theme “Gain the Advantage,” the Electrical Apparatus Service Association (EASA)’s Annual Convention and Solutions Expo will take place June 14-16, 2020 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn.

The convention will offer attendees numerous opportunities for networking and training along technical, management and sales and marketing tracks. The Solutions Expo will showcase the industry’s leading manufacturers and service providers offering the latest developments in electric motors, drives and controls, generators, and other equipment, as well as services to the electromechanical industry. For information, visit EASA’s website.