Menu
Maintenance, Repair & Operations>Motors

Selecting Replacement 3-Phase Squirrel Cage Motors

How to make sure the motor is matched to your specific application

Selection of replacement motors is usually straightforward if the ratings are equivalent. Sometimes, however, a different type of motor is necessary or desirable. For success in these cases, it is essential that the replacement motor provide the required performance — and do so reliably. While this article focuses primarily on the electrical aspects of selecting a 3-phase squirrel cage induction motor (SCIM) replacement for a DC motor or an AC 3-phase synchronous or wound rotor

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
industrial motors
What Can Possibly Go Wrong, Part 3
Mar 19, 2019
electric motor
What Can Possibly Go Wrong, Part 1
Feb 19, 2019
electrical troubleshooting quiz red on black
Electrical Troubleshooting Quiz — Feb. 5, 2019
Feb 05, 2019
factory production lines
Does Your Maintenance Prioritization Support Product Flow?
Feb 05, 2019