Updated Sections Now Available for Motors and Generators Standard

The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) recently published 2018 updates to ANSI/NEMA MG 1 Motors and Generators. NEMA’s flagship Standard, MG 1 assists users in the proper selection and application of motors and generators, and contains practical information concerning performance, safety, testing, and manufacture of AC and DC motors and generators.

MG 1 now features 2018 updates to Parts 7, 12, 30, and 31 that include:

Harmonization of MG 1 Part 7 with vibration requirements in IEC 60034 Current industry practice to test for energy efficiency regulatory compliance only at the voltage marked in the “rated voltage” field of the motor nameplate Maximum locked rotor current requirements for fire pump motors have reverted to those specified in NEMA MG 1-2014 Use of coupling capacitors for PD detection (Parts 30 and 31)

“Harmonizing the NEMA mechanical vibration requirements with IEC 60034 provides industry a technically equivalent set of requirements that can be applied worldwide,” says Tim Schumann, service manager, SEW Eurodrive, Inc., and chair of the NEMA Motor and Generator Section Technical Committee. “Our industry especially welcomes the revisions made in Part 12.50, because they document and clarify that tests for compliance with U.S. energy efficiency regulations are to be carried out only at the voltage marked in the ‘rated voltage’ field of the motor nameplate.”

NEMA MG 1-2016 is available for $565 in hard copy and electronic download on the NEMA website.