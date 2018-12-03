Menu
National Electrical Code>Moving Violation Videos

5 Most Memorable Moving Violations Videos of 2018

Celebrating 2018
Watch some of the most outrageous Code violations Russ Leblanc discovered in 2018.

The National Electrical Code (NEC) sets the gold standard for the safe installation of electrical wiring and equipment in the United States. Understanding and abiding by its guidelines could mean the difference between coming home safe at the end of the day or not coming home at all. Because the Code is so important to electrical professionals, EC&M readers continually rank the NEC as their top area of interest.

For the past 12 months, NEC Consultant Russ LeBlanc has been taking readers into the field with him in our exclusive “Moving Violations" video series. People who watch these videos undoubtedly are left wondering what the heck the installer was (or wasn't) thinking. However, the past year’s coverage features some situations that are worse than others.

Related: 5 Most Memorable Moving Violations Videos of 2017

The following five clips attracted the most viewers in 2018. Watch what not to do, and receive a brief lesson on each specific NEC violation and solution.

