5 Most Memorable Moving Violations Videos of 2019

The National Electrical Code (NEC) is the guiding star for those working in the electrical industry when it comes to the safe installation of electrical wiring and equipment in the United States. The NEC is ranked as EC&M readers’ top area of interest for that very reason.

Over the past year, NEC Consultant Russ LeBlanc has continued to take readers into the field with him as part of our “Moving Violations” video series. We think viewers are probably equally as dumbfounded as he is when watching these videos of outrageous NEC violations. What was – or wasn’t – that installer thinking?

Related: 5 Most Memorable Moving Violations Videos of 2018

The following clips were some of our most viewed and memorable moving violations of 2019. Watch Russ illustrate what not to do and receive a brief NEC lesson regarding the violation.