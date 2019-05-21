This receptacle and its associated box are set too deep in this wall. The wall is made of plywood, which is a combustible material. As noted in Sec. 314.20 of the 2017 NEC, Installations within a surface of wood or other combustible surface material, boxes, plaster rings, extension rings, or listed extenders shall at least extend to the finished surface
Moving Violations Video No. 191: Set Too Deep
See how this improper installation violates the NEC.
