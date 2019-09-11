Skip navigation
Moving Violations Video No. 198: Yet Another Dedicated Space Violation

Section 110.26(E)(1)(a) of the 2017 NEC outlines the dedicated electrical space requirements around electrical equipment. As Russ shows us in this video, the drain pipe for a large drip pan runs directly above a panelboard. It’s definitely not located outside the 6 ft space required by this Code rule. If that pipe ends up leaking, you would have a serious problem with the electrical equipment.

TAGS: National Electrical Code
